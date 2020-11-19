





On Wednesday night’s new The Masked Singer episode, we had a chance to see two different performers revealed.

Earlier on in the night, none other than NBA star Lonzo Ball was revealed to be underneath the Whatchamacallit mask. This was a lot of fun to see him appear on the show, but there was a little bit more work to be done. The second person was revealed was the Serpent, and this one legitimately surprised us a lot. After all, this was a legitimately talented performer, and someone who could have been a pretty big name.

So who was under the mask? There were a lot of different guesses out there, but we loved that Donald Faison and Taye Diggs were each getting a little bit of love in here. Yet, in the end it was none other than Dr. Elvis Francois. The viral singing surgeon ended up being under the mask at the end of the episode! Who saw that one coming? Nicole Scherzinger actually did call that the viral singer was underneath the mask, and it was rather fun to see him. This was a chance to honor a first responder, and someone who has done a lot for people in the real world. It was fun! Also, we gotta admit that we didn’t see this one coming at all.

Of course, we’ll continue to say that some of these judges are starting to earn their title as the best guesses out there. There’s no way in a million years that we would’ve been able to accurately call this one. We kept thinking that it was some sort of Broadway performer for most of the season! Kudos to the producers for the trickery.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer

What do you think about the latest The Masked Singer reveal?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







