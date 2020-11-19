





Tonight’s new episode of The Masked Singer promised a double-elimination early on — and that meant we’d be losing some notable contestants.

For the sake of this article, though, we’re putting the focus on this: The first person unveiled under their mask. Would we get to know the Seahorse, the Crocodile, or any other character a little bit better over the course of the episode?

In the end, the Whatchamacallit was revealed at the end of the episode, and it was none other than NBA player Lonzo Ball. We had a feeling that it was him for a while given that he is such a fan of performing — and the clues seemed to line up perfectly. Also, it made a good bit of sense that it would be Ken Jeong who got it given the fact that Ken is a big-time NBA fan; remember, he was also the one who guessed Victor Oladipo under the Thingamajig mask in the past.

We do think that, in general, The Masked Singer is going to continue to bring on board as many different NBA players as possible. After all, they are people with a substantial hidden talent, and they also aren’t people who will be guessed the majority of the time in advance. We’re excited to see who else they can get! A lot of NBA players should be interested in doing this since there is pretty-much no other opportunity for them to do something like this.

Good for Lonzo doing this — here’s to hoping that his next season of The Amazing Race goes well for him.

