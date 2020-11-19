No Man’s Land season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Hulu?







Following today’s premiere on Hulu, is there a chance for a No Man’s Land season 2? Is that something to hold out any hope for? Within this article, we’ll do our part to break down what we know right now.

In kicking things off, let’s go ahead and share the official synopsis for the series, just in case you haven’t heard too much about it just yet:

“No Man’s Land” dives into the depths of the Syrian civil war through the eyes of Antoine, a young French man, in search for his estranged, presumed to be dead sister. While unraveling the mystery, piece by piece, Antoine ends up joining forces with a unit of Kurdish female fighters, fierce women and ISIS’ biggest nightmare, and travels with them in ISIS occupied territory. Antoine’s journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and innocent victims, and provides a unique look on the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world.

If this sounds intriguing to you, we suggest that you dive right in! It’s a story that you don’t see told that often, especially on an American streaming service. It has some notable names in its cast, with the biggest one being James Purefoy of The Following and Hap and Leonard fame.

As for whether or not a second season has been ordered, we have yet to hear anything official. We know that Hulu is often very supportive of their properties and will work to help them grow an audience — take, for example, their comedy Woke, which was recently renewed for another season. They’ve also given a renewal to the new series Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.

Ultimately, though, the best way to ensure that there are more new episodes of No Man’s Land is simply this: Watch the show, tell your friends, and watch the whole may through. The streaming service wants to see that there could be an audience for another season.

