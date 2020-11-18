MacGyver season 5: Justin Hires on the joy of playing Bozer







We are inching ever closer to the launch of MacGyver season 5 on December 4, and we absolutely can’t wait to see what the writers are cooking up. All of the major characters should have their own spotlights, and we’re certainly hoping for that when it comes to Justin Hires’ character of Bozer.

Want a little bit more insight? Well, in the video below the series regular talks a little about why he enjoys playing the part so much. In a lot of ways, Bozer gets to be the voice of the viewer — sure, he’s been at this for a while now, but he wasn’t trained to be some sort of secret agent. He doesn’t have the ingenuity of Mac, the tech skills of Riley, the tactical knowledge of Matty, the resourcefulness of Russ, or the fight-training of Desi. He’s still entering missions surprised and bright-eyed and he has to think on the fly as to how to go from point A to point B. Bozer’s an underdog, and that’s what makes some of his episodes among the best on the show. He’s got a little bit of that Chuck Bartowski energy, minus the intersect that holds all the secrets in his brain.

While it’s far too early to speculate as to what exactly could be coming Bozer’s way in season 5 of MacGyver, we are optimistic about a couple of different things. For example, this season should be a chance in order to see a little bit more about Codex — or at least what’s left of them. We also imagine that there are going to be a lot of chances to see the relationships on this show develop further. (Think in terms of Desi, Mac, and Riley.)

Hopefully, the next week or two will give us a chance to see more MacGyver season 5 video footage as well! Time will tell…

Excited for #MacGyver Season 5? @JustinHires explains what makes Bozer tick and getting back into it. pic.twitter.com/3KQT3I2hdW — MacGyver (@MacGyverCBS) November 17, 2020

