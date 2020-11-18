Last Man Standing season 9 spoilers: Jay Leno will return







While we don’t think the following Last Man Standing season 9 news will come as a surprise to anyone, it is nice to hear. You are going to have a chance to see Jay Leno back once more as Joe!

In a post on Twitter earlier this weekend, series star Tim Allen confirmed that Leno was on the set of the show this week. Jay has to date appeared in twenty different episodes of the sitcom, with many of those appearances coming disproportionally in the past year. He first turned up on the series all the way back in 2015, so he certainly can be considered a longtime friend of the program.

At this point, we don’t expect anything in particular from Jay on the show other than some opportunities for laughter. We know that the final season of Last Man Standing is looking to revolve mostly around Mike Baxter assessing his future. He may be retiring soon and with that, he’ll want to figure out how the Outdoor Man business can best proceed. We’re sure that all of his colleagues and friends will have some sort of role to play in his decision, and we’re excited to see whatever Joe ends up contributing in the long run.

Before Last Man Standing does conclude, our hope is that we get to see just about every familiar faces associated with the series in some shape or form. For example, it will be nice to get another appearance from Kaitlyn Dever — we recognize that she’s a fairly-big name at this point, so we don’t have any illusion that she will be around for most of the season. It would just be nice to get one more update from Eve, at least, alongside seeing what is going on with her siblings Kristin and Mandy.

Last Man Standing will be premiering on Fox early next year.

