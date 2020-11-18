This Is Us season 5 episode 5: Why is it returning in January?







In case you missed the news last night, you’re going to be waiting a long time in order to see This Is Us season 5 episode 5 on the air. How long? Think in terms of January 5. It’s a far longer break than we were expecting, but it’s something that we just gotta come to terms with.

Want some more This Is Us news in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist. We’ll have other updates before too long.

So why are we stuck waiting for so long for this episode to air? There are a handful of reasons, but for now the biggest one seems to be this: The production team just needs a breather. Remember that season 5 started filming late due to the global health crisis, and This Is Us has aired more episodes already than shows like NCIS, The Good Doctor, and Grey’s Anatomy. They’ve been finishing up their episodes at the very last second, and there’s just no way that they’d have another episode ready for next week — and it’s hard to say beyond that.

Another consideration here is simply that This Is Us does not tend to air many episodes in December in general. They had a Christmas episode back in season 1, but they tend to otherwise steer clear of the holiday season. Clearly, it makes some sense for them to have a run of episodes in January and February.

In the end, that is what you can expect: A lot more consecutive episodes early next year, provided that filming continues as planned. There are a lot of big reveals that are still to come, including with Kate’s past and also with Randall’s biological mother and what happened to her.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us, including further insight on what’s next

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to get some additional news related to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







