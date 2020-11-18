Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Patrick Dempsey will appear throughout







For everyone out there wondering how much of Patrick Dempsey we’d be getting on Grey’s Anatomy season 17, we now have an official answer.

Speaking in a new interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dempsey confirmed that you will be seeing his character Derek throughout the upcoming season. This won’t just be a one-time appearance on Thursday night. We know that showrunner Krista Vernoff echoed something similar recently, making it clear that there are a few more appearances from Patrick coming up; we just didn’t know if they were going to be all at once, or spread throughout the season.

Want some more Grey’s Anatomy updates in video form? Then be sure to check out our thoughts on the premiere and the Patrick shocker below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our series playlist.

Is it incredible that we’re getting more of Dempsey down the road? Absolutely, and it’s almost still hard to believe that it’s happening. The actor left the show in a sudden, shocking way, and all signs pointed to it being a complicated departure. Yet, his return seems to be brought about thanks to Ellen Pompeo having a conversation with him, and the two collaborating with Vernoff and a small group of directors (in particular Debbie Allen and series regular Kevin McKidd) to make sure that the return stayed under wraps. In a way, that was the most remarkable part of the return — somehow, people did not figure out that it was happening until the episode aired.

Sure, we love to have a sense of what’s coming up on various shows in advance; yet, sometimes it’s really nice to have the element of surprise. That’s what we got here and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on the next Grey’s Anatomy episode

How much more of Patrick Dempsey do you want on Grey’s Anatomy season 17?

Be sure to share in the comments, and also stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







