The Bachelorette: Ed, Chasen square off after Tayshia Adams date







Tonight’s The Bachelorette brought us something that we love year in and year out on the show — bro drama! In particular, we’re talking about the showdown between Chasen and Ed over whether or not the former is there for the right reasons.

One of the things that we’ve seen from Chasen over the night is that he’s pretty quick to get upset — he wasn’t fond of Bennett in the group date, and he’s also not fond of Ed once he started to call him out. He got super-defensive after the fact, including having a big argument with him after Ed went and spilled the beans to Tayshia about his thoughts on the guy.

Of course, this is where we should go ahead and say that it’s always a bad move to spend your time talking about someone else rather than yourself. Not the best look for Ed, especially when you think about the fact that he was already stuck carrying a baby around for being the “man-child” on the first part of the group date.

Let’s be honest here — neither one of these guys is going to end up with Tayshia. Neither one of them has the edit of someone who makes it super-far, and we don’t actually know much about them beyond some of the drama that they’re causing. Yet, we’re really going to enjoy the drama that they are bringing to the show right now. We’ll take that over having a bunch of boring, same-old dates time and time again.

Ultimately, here’s the real message for Ed: Move on. Don’t waste your time on this.

What do you think about the Chasen vs. Ed fight on The Bachelorette?

