FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 2 spoilers: First look at ‘Execute’

“Execute” – When a hacker triggers a car crash that kills a family of three, the team races to hunt him down as his ransomware demands escalate and his chilling final target becomes apparent, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We sort of view the primary struggle with this show as one that is fairly similar to Criminal Minds. After all, you are needed to come up with a notable, compelling adversary just about every episode, and sometimes that is not an altogether easy thing to do. You also have to find a way to make it so that there is an escalation as time goes on, and that the team members may not be able to get themselves out of the next bind.

Of course, we presume that they will figure out how to keep this guy away from some of his demands. We don’t think the team is going to get some enormously-crushing blow this early on … unless, of course, the writers find some way to surprise us. Given that the first season premiered so late in the season, we are curious to see what the show decides to bring to the table this time around and what the audience is — they have a far better sense now of what viewers respond to.

