SWAT season 4 episode 3 sneak peek: Darryl gives Hondo a call

For some of that, why not take a look at the sneak peek below? This one is based on a very particular person, as you can see Darryl and Hondo have a conversation all about Leroy, Darryl’s father. There is a chance that he could get out of jail soon, and Hondo has a decision to make as to whether or not to speak at his hearing.

There’s no doubt that Hondo being there would be a significant feather in Leroy’s cap — he carries a lot of weight as a police officer, and the two do have a relationship that goes back a long period of time. He has a lot that is on his mind, and that’s before you even get to Darryl.

With him, there’s a lot that he has to think about — he hasn’t spent much time with his father outside of prison since he was a kid, and there inevitably could be something appealing about getting to spend time with him now. Yet, he also doesn’t want much about his life to change. He likes where he lives now and doesn’t want to move. It’s conflicting, but that is what makes this particular episode so interesting. We know that there are a lot of action sequences and police drama on this show, but it’s nice to focus in on something a little more singular and personal here and there.

Also, let’s go ahead and remember the fact that Leroy is being played by Michael Beach — he’s a great actor, and seeing him alongside Shemar Moore should lead to fireworks aplenty!

