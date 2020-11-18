Law & Order: SVU season 22 spoilers: Wentworth Miller returning







Fresh off of the news that he’s longer interested in doing more Prison Break, we do have a revelation now on Wentworth Miller. We are going to be seeing him come back to Law & Order: SVU for at least one season 22 episode!

According to a report from TVLine, Miller (who has technically played multiple roles on the show over the years) is going to be back as ADA Isaiah Holmes in an episode that spotlights him rising through the ranks. He’s now been promoted to lead the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Civil Rights Unit, and Carisi will want his help on a case. It’s also one that could have a personal angle, as it kicks off with one of Holmes’ former classmates becoming involved in a case.

We’ve said for quite some time that we’d watch Wentworth in just about anything, but hopefully this episode does serve as an opportunity to learn more about his character. We also do wonder if someone like him could fit in over on Law & Order: Organized Crime, given that the Civil Rights Unit could be involved in some cases that would link up with Stabler. There are a lot of possibilities for him worthy of exploring.

In addition of playing Michael for many years on Prison Break, you may also know Miller for his arc as Leonard Snart across multiple different versions of the Arrowverse — and even different parts of that world’s multiverse. It doesn’t seem like we are going to be seeing anymore of Snart in the near future, but we know for us it’d be a thrill to see him back at some point before The Flash comes to a close.

