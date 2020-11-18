NCIS season 18 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Everything Starts Somewhere’







Next week on NCIS season 18 episode 2, it’s finally here — the 400th episode of the series! The title here is “Everything Starts Somewhere,” and this is a chance in order to unravel a number of big things from the past.

Yet, we don’t get a sense that the primary focus in this episode is going to be Gibbs and Fornell — after all, Tobias indicated tonight that he needs a little bit more time. The big focus here instead is on Gibbs and Ducky’s friendship, and how the two first formed the bond that they have now so many years ago. It’s an episode that’s been a long time coming — but rest assured that you will see these characters both in the past and the present.

“Everything Starts Somewhere” – Flashbacks reveal the murder case that first introduced young Gibbs (Sean Harmon) to NCIS and his introduction to young, new-to-America Ducky (Adam Campbell), on the 400th episode of NCIS, Tuesday, Nov. 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

At the moment, it’s too early to tell how attached this episode will be to anything else that is happening on the show right now. Will that be frustrating to people who want to know why in the world Gibbs was shooting at McGee? Sure, but a key part of watching NCIS at this point is the nostalgia. There’s something fun that comes with getting to sit around and live with these characters for a week at a time. This episode feels like a celebration of them first and foremost.

