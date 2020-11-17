The Conners season 3 spoilers: Alexandra Billings set to recur







The next new episode of The Conners season 3 is going to air on ABC this Wednesday, but why not hear some casting news in advance?

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Transparent alum Alexandra Billings is going to come on board in the role of Robin. The official description notes that she is “a transgender woman who lives in Lanford and works as a supervisor in the local factory. No-nonsense, but fair, Robin is a friend and mentor to Darlene.” We’re down to see any character who is going to add another wrinkle to the story, and Darlene could use someone else who is supportive in her life — but also pushes her to be the best.

Of course, we also just think it’s great that a show like this can continue to show the Conner family interacting with people from as many different walks of life as possible; the more that you can add to the fabric of the world, the better off that this world is going to be. What we’ve always liked about The Conners is a willingness to subtly push the envelope, even without some of its viewers noticing. Representation absolutely matters all across the board.

Of course, we are still in the early going of this season — it’s far too early to tell what the character of Robin is going to bring to the table in the long-term. Our simple hope is that there’s going to be a chance in order to see some more surprises, and for the entire family to make it through the pandemic in one piece.

If you missed it, here are some details about the next new The Conners episode:

“Birthdays, Babies and Emotional Support Chickens” – It’s Beverly Rose’s first birthday – but it’s not all cake and candles – when Becky and Emilio disagree on what kind of party they should have. Meanwhile, Jackie is introduced to someone who wants to be more than friends when “The Conners” airs WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

