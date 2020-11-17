Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 7 video: Alicia feels betrayed







Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 7 is arriving on AMC this weekend — and yes, it is the midseason finale. This is going to be a pretty powerful episode, and then also a chance to get a spotlight on Alicia like we haven’t seen since early on this season.

On paper, it seems as though Alicia’s mission is rather simple: Working with Charlie in order to find Dakota. We know that this is something that Ginny desperately wants … though we have a feeling that she’s got some other things to worry about now. Didn’t you see the end of this past episode?

Anyway, the sneak peek below showcases a clearly-frustrated Alicia and Charlie out in the field. They’ve clearly been out there for months, doing whatever they can in order to get answers as to her whereabouts. The problem is that in the process, they’re feeling a little bit betrayed by Strand. That’s why Alicia doesn’t want to answer most of his communications.

One of the things that we are loving the most about this season at the moment is the moral ambiguity that we’re seeing for some of these characters, with Victor being high up on the list. We’ve already seen with John Dorie this season that he’s still self-serving, even if he’s considering the greater good as well in some of his decisions. We know that he and Alicia do have a long-lasting relationship, and the two may need to fall back a little bit on that if they are able to get what they want by the time we reach the end of this episode.

Of course, we just want to see Alicia have a little bit of peace — she hasn’t had a lot of that over the past few seasons.

