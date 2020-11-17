The Voice season 20: Nick Jonas returning; Gwen Stefani leaving (for now)







When The Voice season 20 premieres on NBC in the new year, you will be seeing the return of a familiar face — Nick Jonas is back!

The network confirmed this morning that Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are going to be joined on the series coming up by Jonas, who was last a part of the show earlier this year. That means that Gwen Stefani is going to be MIA as a coach for season 20, not that this should come as much of a surprise. The Voice has a tendency to rotate out a coach or two every season, and this just continues on with that pattern.

Our hope for this season is simply that Nick gets to do the entirety of the season in-person, given that this is something we clearly lost out on for a good chunk of season 18. That was when the second half of the show shifted to a remote format, where the contestants had to perform from their own homes while the coaches more or less did something similar. It wasn’t ideal for anyone involved, but it was the best way in order to ensure that the series got done.

Meanwhile, there is still a good chunk of competition still to go on The Voice season 19 and with that in mind, we’re very-much excited to see what happens here. Gwen is always going to be in the show family, and we wouldn’t be surprised honestly if she ends up coming back for another go in a potential season 21. We’re also sure that she will still be mentioned aplenty given that she and Blake are now engaged — that fantastic news was announced earlier this year.

