





Tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 29 episode was the last one before the big finale … and it was also a double-elimination. We knew that there was going to be some big stuff that happened, and we’d lose some notable Stars in the end.

What we did not expect entering the episode was a flurry of near-constant perfect scores in the second round. Everyone was legitimately great on the show tonight and with that, it was hard to really know what the public was going to do. Nelly was probably the weakest overall dancer, but he closed with his best dance ever. Meanwhile, performers like Skai Jackson and Justina Machado may have been penalized for performing early in the show.

Without further ado, let’s get to the results. The first dancer who was declared safe moving into the finale was Nelly! He made it through and he seemed to be more thrilled than anyone. Nev Schulman was the second star declared safe, and the third was Kaitlyn Bristowe. This meant that Johnny Weir, Skai Jackson, and Justina Machado were the bottom three. One of them was automatically eliminated, and that person was Johnny. He and Britt did really well, so they can’t feel bad about how they did.

Meanwhile, the judges had to decide between Justina and Skai, and ultimately, Skai was eliminated from the show. Justina had more of a consistent run all season, and we understand the choice.

