Shameless season 11 teaser features Ian, Mickey, & of course chaos







Are you ready for Shameless season 11? We know that we are, especially after waiting for so long not knowing how the series is going to end.

Now that we’ve seen the trailer below, we do have a greater overall sense of what’s coming up — and how entertaining it’s going to be. Sure, we’re going through a global pandemic and a lot of other serious things are happening — yet, Shameless is a show that tries to find the light in just about every occasion. On this particular season, you will see stories play out about gentrification, characters trying to find their place, and Ian and Mickey working to figure out what sort of married couple that they want to be.

Oh, and we should note that Debbie has a new business she’s starting for herself … though she may need to change its name to keep herself from getting a number of unwanted requests.

There are a number of different things that we know we want to see before the series concludes — there are characters like Carl who deserve to have some sort of fitting end, and we’re still hoping that there’s a chance to see Emmy Rossum on the series back before the final curtain drops. There are a lot of secrets that the show will keep close to the vest for a while — our hope is that some of them stay that way, since it’s best to be surprised at the end of it all.

Prepare yourselves, Gallaghers. New #Shameless S11 footage.👇 Final Season premieres December 6 on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/GVMRf42rvI — Shameless on Showtime (@SHO_Shameless) November 16, 2020

