Power Book III: Raising Kanan: What’s happening behind the scenes?







Are you ready for Power Book III: Raising Kanan to come on the air? Well, you are going to be forced to wait a good while for it.

For those who haven’t kept up with the saga of this show over the past few months, there are a couple of things to bring up here. Raising Kanan was just kicking off production at the time the global pandemic started earlier this year, so it never really had an opportunity to get going in full gear. That’s hard for a brand-new show, especially one with the expectations that this one has!

Yet, we are at least now pleased to report that Power Book III: Raising Kanan is now back in production! You can see further proof of that via franchise creator Courtney Kemp’s Instagram below. This is a series that will not premiere until at some point next year, so of course nobody is going to give that much away right now. However, it is encouraging knowing that there are some official social-media channels out there for the show now; clearly, Starz is getting ready to promote this series a little bit further.

The biggest question we’re interested in learning about entering this show is simply this: How do you best flesh out Kanan’s story? He wasn’t exactly a hero on Power itself, and was one of the most dangerous people within the world. He never opened up about much of his past, though, so there is some open ground for exploration here.

What do you want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

