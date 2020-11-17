





Is Jessica Paré leaving SEAL Team, at least in terms of being a series regular? This is a question that is starting to circulate.

The first news about a potential exit came when some eagle-eyed fans noticed that the actress was no longer listed as a series regular in some press releases for the upcoming season. She is instead listed a guest star, a pretty noticeable change that hints that the character Mandy may be exiting in some form. This news was corroborated further in a report from Give Me My Remote, which states that she will still appear in some episodes. (Note that CBS still has not confirmed anything when it comes to Paré’s status, though the press-release status is certainly worth noting. A part of us will continue to hope it’s some sort of error.)

All of this is mostly just surprising when you think about the Jason – Mandy scene that happened at the end of season 3, and it was enough to make you think that these two could have some sort of larger future together. They may very well still, but it won’t unfold in exactly the way that viewers would expect. If Mandy does end up leaving, it will be interesting to see how the team is able to function without what she offered — she was an enormously important source for tactics and intelligence, and she mixed in with the overall feel and chemistry of Bravo as we knew them.

SEAL Team will be premiering with new episodes in early December, including a two-hour premiere that may help to answer some questions. We’ve heard already that the new season is not looking so much to address the global health crisis; instead, the goal here may be to give some people escapism from the outside world.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team

Would you be shocked were Jessica Paré to leave SEAL Team?

Be sure to share in the comments, and then also stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







