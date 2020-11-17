The Good Doctor season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Not the Same’







Want to get a sense of what’s coming in terms of The Good Doctor season 4 episode 4? Brace yourself for a story entitled “Not the Same.” This is one stuffed full of content, and like tonight’s episode, is going to feel a bit more like the show you’ve come to expect over the years.

Take, for example, Shaun and Morgan encountering a patient with a very particular sort of struggle, one that they are going to help them face. For a few more details on that very thing, be sure to check out the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 4 synopsis:

“Not the Same” – Dr. Morgan Reznik and Dr. Shaun Murphy’s pregnant patient with twins is having pain and they are forced to grapple with a decision no one wants to make. Meanwhile, Shaun asks Lea to move back in despite her reservations on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

By the end of this particular episode, it is our hope that we’ll have a chance to see a number of different surprises for Shaun and Lea in particular — even if they don’t move in together. As of late, we have seen the two of them make strides, but also face conflict. Given they were forced apart for most of the two-part premiere, we haven’t seen them spend all that much time as a dating couple together. These upcoming episodes are going to serve as a real chance to have them face some of these issues — and also figure out if they can be compatible long-term.

Like everything in the world of The Good Doctor, we don’t expect things to come together easily. That goes for medicine or these characters’ dating lives.

