The CW developing Wonder Girl series from Queen of the South EP







While The CW already has a number of superhero franchises on the air, they are clearly still open to the possibility of more. Hence, what we are reporting at this very moment.

According to a new report from Deadline, the network and Warner Bros. TV / executive producer Greg Berlanti are teaming up with Queen of the South co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez on a Wonder Girl series. This is still in development, but according to the logline it is focused on “Yara Flor, a Latina Dreamer who was born of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God. Early on in the project, she “learns that she is Wonder Girl” and “with her newfound power, [she] must fight the evil forces that would seek to destroy the world.” It’s the sort of logline you would expect from a superhero origin story, and it gives us quite a bit to be excited about moving forward.

If this show does get a green light, it will join a slate of Arrowverse programming including The Flash, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Superman & Lois, and Stargirl. Supergirl is premiering its final season next year, and it will be done prior to Wonder Girl coming on the air. There is also a Black Lightning spin-off in development and The CW has yet to officially decide on Green Arrow and the Canaries … though at this point, we don’t know how confident we are in it happening.

We’re all for a Wonder Girl series — that much is certain. It gives the network more diverse heroes, and also a great character with a rich history of comics across multiple different iterations. It also allows them access to at least some of the Wonder Woman story, which has been hinted at mostly through Legends of Tomorrow so far.

What do you think about the idea of a Wonder Girl series?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back to get some more insight when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







