NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 3: Scott Bakula on ‘timely’ hour







We’ve just come out of a powerful NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode, one continuing to show the lingering effects of the pandemic. The photo above is evidence that it will continue to be a part of the story in some shape or form, but there are other timely subjects that are also going to be addressed.

Take, for example, police reform and corruption behind the scenes, which will be a focus starting on Sunday’s “One of Our Own” episode. Pride has a history within the New Orleans Police Department and with that, he cares about what happens there behind the scenes. Justice is going to be a key part of this episode, and we’ll of course remind you that justice can come in many forms.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, here is some of what star Scott Bakula had to say about the road ahead:

it’s actually about police reform and some kind of historic challenges inside the police force. “One of Our Own” refers to that. … It’s a timely episode and very emotional because Pride was NOLA police force before he joined NCIS. So he has deep ties and a deep passion and desire for them to be seen in a good light. And there’s some corruption going on, and … there’s a slight nod to some unwarranted no-knock. That happens through the SWAT team at the wrong address, there’s all kinds of stuff that goes on. It’s a pretty powerful episode, two episodes. It’s a two-parter. But it’s the world today.

If you love watching NCIS: New Orleans for the thought-provoking content, you will have a chance to see that throughout here. The idea is to bring viewers together to consider different options, and also see issues through the lens of the show’s lovable characters. If the writers can pull that off, we can’t imagine these episodes being anything short of successful.

