Blue Bloods season 11: New teases on Frank, Baker (photo)







We’re closing in now on the Blue Bloods season 11 premiere on CBS — after all, it’s airing in just two weeks from Friday!

Want to get some more when it comes to Blue Bloods in video form? Then be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist. We’ll have other news coming that you don’t want to miss.

For the sake of this article, we’ve got a couple of new teases, starting with the image above of Tom Selleck as Frank! This is technically from the new season, not that you’d notice at first since it looks almost identical to what you’ve seen of the character from previous seasons. In the end, this is more or less the point. Blue Bloods is at the moment looking to just operate under a model of consistency. They’ve got something that works very well for them and with that in mind, they have no real reason to shake things up in terms of Frank’s appearance or his job. This scene is probably from a scene featuring Selleck and Whoopi Goldberg, who is returning to Blue Bloods as Regina Thomas, a woman with some serious concerns over police brutality.

Will Frank be able to come up with a solution that works for everyone? That is one of the things that he’s best at.

Meanwhile… – If you look below, you can also see a small tease of Baker from none other than Abigail Hawk! You will get a chance to see Baker, Gormley, and Garrett early on in the season once more, as the trio continues to go about their business working for Frank. We imagine that this is going to be as much of a juggling act for them as ever, since they’re having to tackle individual issues within the shadow of huge, far-reaching events in the real world.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming around for some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abigail Hawk (@hawkabigail)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







