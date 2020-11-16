The Good Doctor star Richard Schiff shares update on battle with virus







Late last week, the sad news first came in that The Good Doctor star / The West Wing alum had tested positive for the virus, and the same goes for his wife and on-screen love interest Sheila Kelley. Since that time, the two of them have worked to recover, but there is a battle still ahead.

In a new post on Twitter today, Schiff shared a new update, detailing that he is currently in the hospital, being treated and “showing some improvement every day.” Meanwhile, Kelley is at home and recovering, but also still ill. This is not a battle that has a quick recovery time, and we imagine that Schiff and Kelley will continue to be going through this for a while. In the meantime, we’re sending them all of our love and best wishes.

The production on The Good Doctor season 4 is still going despite Schiff and Kelley’s diagnoses, and schedules have been altered in order to accommodate the actors’ absence. We know that this show, alongside many others, is taking every safety precaution that it can in order to make sure that all parties involved stay in good health during this tough time. There is a new episode of the series set to air on ABC tonight, and it remains to be seen if there will be any scheduling changes due to Schiff’s diagnosis.

As Schiff or anyone else would tell you, the biggest weapon that we all have in battling this virus is vigilance. It is hard having to go through all of the same measures and precautions time and time again, but it is with it to ensure the safety of everyone else. Even those who are doing their best to follow the rules, after all, are still at risk.

We’ll have more updates on Schiff’s condition the moment that there is more to share. For now, though, we wish him and Kelley good health, and hope that they can be feeling back to normal before too long. We know they have the love of The Good Doctor’s cast and crew. (Photo: ABC.)

Thank you all for so much love and support. You’re making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me.

I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all. https://t.co/sWjOetsgUP — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) November 16, 2020

