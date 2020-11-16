Fargo season 4 episode 9 spoilers: The last before big finale







Want to get some more news when it comes to Fargo season 4 episode 9? For starters, let’s note that we are inching the conclusion to this story. Given that we are so close, that’s another bit of evidence that things are going to hit the fun. We’re going to see Loy do what he can to keep things standing. Meanwhile, someone else is probably going to have something terrible happening to them … very terrible. It’s hard to imagine otherwise.

Of course, here is the irony in all of this: The title for this episode of “Happy.” Maybe someone will be happy by the end of this episode … but we don’t imagine that everyone will be.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Fargo season 4 episode 9 synopsis with further news as to what’s coming up:

Loy forms an uneasy alliance, Odis finds peace, Josto settles the score, Ethelrida takes a risk and Oraetta gets spooked. Written by Noah Hawley; Directed by Sylvain White.

This is a show that doesn’t disclose a lot of what’s coming far in advance, so you can’t be shocked by how little is present here. Also, remember that the vast majority of episodes as of late have been running long — that means that there is a little bit more room for surprises, as well.

