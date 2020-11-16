Magnum PI season 3 spoilers: Prepare for more Zeus and Apollo!







As we prepare for Magnum PI season 3 later this year, it goes without saying that we want to see some familiar faces. Of course, that also includes some familiar dogs!

We know that there were some people out there who wanted to see more of Zeus and Apollo throughout the second season — they did make some appearances, but we imagine that rounding up a couple of dogs and getting them ready for production is not the easiest thing to do in the world, even with professional trainers. You also want to make sure that they’ve got a good role on the show if you are going through the trouble of bringing them on set.

Yet, rest assured that Zeus and Apollo are a part of the season 3 premiere, and there is photographic proof of it below! They are accompanied here by Higgins, with the good news for Magnum being that they are not off somewhere chasing after him.

It’s possible that we could be seeing the dogs in the premiere as a way to better tour what Higgins’ world looks like now with her more in charge. That was one of the things that came about at the end of the season 2 finale, and this does help to raise all sorts of questions as to what the dynamic between her and Magnum will look like over the course of the season. There are some complications that will shake things up in the premiere itself — think in terms of Higgins being shot, and then also her meeting a surgeon (one who operates on her!) who very much could turn out to be a new love interest.

Get ready for Magnum PI to launch come Friday, December 4 — and we’ll have more news leading up to it.

