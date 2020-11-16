SWAT season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Why is Hondo conflicted?







We’ve already seen a few looks into Hondo’s past already on SWAT season 4, but know that it’s happening all over again come Wednesday’s new episode. “The Black Hand Man” is a story that will feature the incredible Michael Beach as a guest star, taking on the role of someone to Hondo.

So who is Leroy, and what is he asking of Hondo that puts him in a difficult spot? The full SWAT season 4 episode 3 synopsis gives you a pretty good sense of it now:

“The Black Hand Man” – Hondo is conflicted when Leroy (Michael Beach), his incarcerated childhood friend and Darryl’s (Deshae Frost) father, asks him to speak on his behalf at a parole hearing. Also, SWAT helps the FBI track down a mob informant on the run from the crime family he is meant to testify against, and the team dynamic becomes complicated when Street and Tan sign up for a leadership competition Chris has been training months for, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Nov. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Just from reading this alone, you can see why Hondo would have a lot of feelings here. His past relationship with Leroy, combined with his feelings towards Darryl and his job as a police officer, all are complicating factors. We don’t want to speak too much about what’s on his mind here, but it’s a lot.

In the event that the Hondo story isn’t enough for you, the promo below focuses on the mob storyline — which is about as messy as one can be that a SWAT team has to take on. There are a lot of dangerous people who could come after them, so they have to use a deft touch here in ensure they get their desired result.

