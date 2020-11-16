SWAT season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Why is Hondo conflicted?

SWATWe’ve already seen a few looks into Hondo’s past already on SWAT season 4, but know that it’s happening all over again come Wednesday’s new episode. “The Black Hand Man” is a story that will feature the incredible Michael Beach as a guest star, taking on the role of someone to Hondo.

So who is Leroy, and what is he asking of Hondo that puts him in a difficult spot? The full SWAT season 4 episode 3 synopsis gives you a pretty good sense of it now:

“The Black Hand Man” – Hondo is conflicted when Leroy (Michael Beach), his incarcerated childhood friend and Darryl’s (Deshae Frost) father, asks him to speak on his behalf at a parole hearing. Also, SWAT helps the FBI track down a mob informant on the run from the crime family he is meant to testify against, and the team dynamic becomes complicated when Street and Tan sign up for a leadership competition Chris has been training months for, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Nov. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Just from reading this alone, you can see why Hondo would have a lot of feelings here. His past relationship with Leroy, combined with his feelings towards Darryl and his job as a police officer, all are complicating factors. We don’t want to speak too much about what’s on his mind here, but it’s a lot.

In the event that the Hondo story isn’t enough for you, the promo below focuses on the mob storyline — which is about as messy as one can be that a SWAT team has to take on. There are a lot of dangerous people who could come after them, so they have to use a deft touch here in ensure they get their desired result.

Related News Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 4 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, be sure to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!