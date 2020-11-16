Are NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans delayed by football?







It’s a Sunday night during the NFL season, and that really means one thing — delays when it comes to a number of CBS shows. This week, that means NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and of course the mainstay 60 Minutes. Note: Tonight’s episodes are delayed in specific time zones. Check your local listings, the tweets at the bottom of this article give you a sense as to where they are starting in certain markets.

At the moment, here is what we can tell you — we’re already in a situation where tonight’s episode will air later than expected. There are football broadcasts still going on, and of course CBS is going to prioritize some of their games that generate the strongest ratings. We’ll have an update as to when these shows will start once it is available, but remember if you are a DVR viewer to program in extra time for all of these scripted shows.

In case you need a refresher as to what is happening on the two NCIS series tonight, just take a look at the attached synopses…

NCIS: Los Angeles, “War Crimes” – As the trial begins of a Chief Petty Officer who Callen and Sam arrested for war crimes last year, the NCIS team is called to help find the missing star witness, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

NCIS: New Orleans, “Something in the Air, Part 2” – As Tammy and Carter continue to investigate the suspicious death aboard a COVID-infected humanitarian ship offshore, Pride and the team discover that the PPE they were sent to distribute may hold the key to finding the killer. Also, Rita returns to New Orleans to surprise Pride, Wade helps a grieving woman who can’t find her brother who died from COVID-19, and Patton and his goddaughter get into a heated argument, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, Nov. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We’ll have an update on the official start time for the East Coast when we have it…

Due to late #NFL games new start times for #CBS Sunday night shows in following areas ONLY: Parts of Midwest including states of ND,SD,NE,KS, and IA#60Minutes 7:28pmET/6:28pmCT #NCISLA 8:28pmET7:28pmCT#NCISNOLA 9:28pmET/8:28pmCT pic.twitter.com/Rb6uNmmNbN — CBS (@CBS) November 16, 2020

