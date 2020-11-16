The Undoing episode 5 spoilers: The trial, and the last before finale







If you’re interested in getting a sense of what’s coming on The Undoing episode 5, brace yourself — after all, this is the start of the trial! It’s also the penultimate episode in what is a very-short series for HBO, so you know that it is going to set the stage for the finale in an enormously-important way.

Straight from the get-go, Grace and just about every other character is going to be handed a surprise courtesy of the prosecution. Want more insight all about it? The title here is “Trial by Fury,” and you can view The Undoing episode 5 synopsis below:

The prosecution presents shocking evidence on the first day of the trial, while the defense casts doubt on the police investigation; Henry tells Grace a secret.

If you are the prosecution in this instance, the object here seems to be clear — find a way to disrupt the courtroom almost immediately. If you can completely and utterly disarm everyone, what that means is that you have an opportunity in order to get the upper hand. Yet, courtrooms are often battles of strategy just as much as they are battles of evidence — if you can sway the jury using emotional tactics, you certainly can give that try. After all, isn’t that what the defense is going to be doing here?

We’ll see if the trial is resolved in episode 5, but we wouldn’t be shocked if it lingers all the way to the finale — the title for that episode is “The Bloody Truth,” and we like to imagine that this in itself is a pretty substantial clue of some of the stuff you could be seeing there. We don’t think there are going to be a lot of loose threads at the end of all of this. We should get a decent sense of closure.

