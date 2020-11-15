Shameless season 11: Can we expect a trailer soon?







Given that Shameless season 11 is going to be premiering on December 6, you better believe some good stuff is coming soon. Oh, and there’s a good chance that one of those things will be an official trailer.

In a new, playful post on Twitter, the show’s official account seemingly hinted that a trailer is coming soon — after all, they are working on it. We would expect some sort of footage to come our way before Thanksgiving — don’t you want to start to create a little bit of conversation now? We like to think so.

As for what could in such a trailer, we certainly think the pandemic will be referenced. It’s hard for it not to be, especially when you consider that it’s going to be written into much of the show as a whole. We’ve heard a good bit about that already, largely because this show is satirical and seeing how these characters would take on a health crisis fits perfectly with their MO. There may be serious moments, but we’re sure that there are Frank shenanigans coming and you’ll probably see many of them in the things that Showtime puts out there.

Of course, we’d also like to see more of Ian and Mickey as newlyweds and learn about what Lip is planning to do in his immediate future — there was conversation surrounding him moving at the end of last season, and we like to think that the writers would want to introduce that again to some extent. Given that this is the final season, we presume that endgames in general are going to be a big part of the conversation.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Shameless season 11?

trying to finish the trailer before you come for us https://t.co/EjKEeRkU7D — Shameless on Showtime (@SHO_Shameless) November 13, 2020

