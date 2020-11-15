Prodigal Son season 2 spoilers: What’s next after Ainsley shocker?







Are you prepared for Prodigal Son season 2 to arrive? We know that it is not premiering until January, but the promotion is starting now!

Coming out of the first season, the biggest question that we’ve got is simple: How in the world will the writers follow up on that big Ainsley reveal? We saw that she had much more in common with Martin than she ever realized. This complicates everything for Malcolm Bright, who has to figure out how to handle this revelation, deal with his father, and also take on new cases. Take a look, per SpoilerTV, at the season 2 synopsis for more details:

Season Two picks up with Bright’s personal life in disarray after the shocking actions of his sister, AINSLEY (Halston Sage), in the Season One finale. Now, he must “take care” of her and protect his mother, JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young), from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again. Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his “prodigal son,” but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations. PRODIGAL SON is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and are executive producers, showrunners and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also serve as executive producers.

We feel like much of the core of Prodigal Son is a battle for the very essence of who Malcolm is, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change at this point. His father and now Ainsley may have some influence over him, and we’re curious to get a check-in on his mind. Beyond that, though, we’re curious to see how creative the writers can get with some of the twists. That’s the sort of thing that gets more challenging with every passing season.

