Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 6: Did Virginia die?







Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 6 on AMC this weekend serves as a fine reminder of how great this season is. It also created a fascinating couple of scenarios for the writers to follow up on. (Warning: There are some spoilers within.)

Let’s start first and foremost with what happened to Virginia, given that this is probably the character’s best episode yet. She may be manipulative and dangerous, but she’s not a recreation of Negan. She is instead someone who legitimately thinks that she’s creating a community that is cutthroat, but build for survival in control in a way few others are.

Within this episode, though, we did see some of her fears. After she was bit by a walker, she pleaded with June to make sure Dakota was okay — oh, and of course she also pleaded with her to amputate her hand. June didn’t want to do it at first, thinking that Virginia lets other people die and has such brutal standards for living in her communities — did she deserve to live? Ultimately, though, we think Ginny’s vulnerability caused June to change her mind — that plus the offer that was made to allow June control of a hospital. That’s something she could work on alongside Luciana, Sarah, and even Wendell, who turned back up at the end of the episode.

Ginny does get to live, but how different will she be after the amputation? She governs so much on people being capable and yet, she now faces a significant limitation. Meanwhile, June and John Dorie are hardly on the same page now when it comes to their future. John wants to get out of Dodge after what he’s gone through; yet, June feels like this is where she’s meant to be. She can help people here, and we have a feeling now that this is not going to end particularly well.

