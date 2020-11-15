His Dark Materials season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Is Lee in trouble?







If you find yourself curious in getting more updates when it comes to His Dark Materials season 2 episode 3, let’s start with this: Danger is coming in many directions. That is especially true for Lee, who will find himself facing some trouble in some unexpected places. Also, he could find himself arrested by the end of the hour.

Want a few more details now? Then be sure to check out the full His Dark Materials season 2 episode 3 synopsis for more:

In search of answers, Lyra heads back to Oxford and Lee arrives in Yenisei to look for Grumman.

Mary’s experiments with the Cave are interrupted by a policeman – and Lyra.

After Lyra accidentally betrays Will she flees, with the policeman in close pursuit. She manages to escape but ends up losing the alethiometer after accepting a lift from Latrom.

Mary continues to fixate on work, despite her sister’s protests. At the Observatory where Grumman used to work, Lee has an altercation with the strange Dr Haley and is arrested. Will finds Pan, comforting a distraught Lyra.

Over the course of this episode, you are going to see clearly a lot of emotion play out from start to finish. Lyra is still trying to make sense of the environment around her, one that is going to be full of question marks and mysteries. She is also still going to be working to ensure that she fulfills what she is starting to uncover for herself. One of her big issues is that she doesn’t have all that much in the way of trusted allies — after what happens when it comes to Will, is she going to feel like the two of them are on the same page?

Herein lies your reminder that there are only five episodes to go after episode 2 — things are going to have to move quickly in order to get us to the desired endgame.

