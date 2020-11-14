His Dark Materials season 2 episode 2 spoilers: A very different Oxford







Tomorrow on BBC One, His Dark Materials season 2 episode 2 is going to arrive and with that, bring Lyra to a totally-different place.

What are we talking about here? Think about a version of Oxford that is radically-different. She and Pan have to prepare for what lies ahead there, but also the realization of destiny in general. That appears to be one of the big focuses of the series at the moment, as Lyra will be learning more about her own endgame and what she needs to do in order to achieve it … with of course some help from Will Parry and others.

If you want to be a little bit nervous, though, you can courtesy of Mrs. Coulter proclaiming in the promo below “I know where the witches are vulnerable.” There remains this great sense of underlying danger throughout, which is certainly something that the series was probably looking to achieve in this moment. They want to create situations where you are a little uneasy and questioning where each character falls in their alignment. Few people do this better than Mrs. Coulder.

Episode 1 of the season got off to a tremendous start in terms of resetting the world and reigniting the action. Delivering on this source material is no easy feat, and remain very-much grateful that the creative team is doing their part to pull this off.

For those who didn’t know, Will shall make a discovery of his own in this episode! Check out the synopsis below for more…

Lyra crosses into Will’s world, and they set off to find answers about Dust. Will is shocked to discover he has grandparents, but quickly realises he can’t trust them.

There are only six episodes left this season, so we will see where things go…

