Station 19 season 4 episode 2 spoilers: How will Sullivan move forward?







As we dive into Station 19 season 4 episode 2 this coming Thursday, we’re going to be curious to learn what happens with Sullivan. It’s hard not to be. This is a guy who had a great career and a lot of support around him, but he also had an addiction. It’s a hard thing to battle and in a lot of ways, he’s still facing the early consequences of it. We know that he’ll be away from Andy for a while, and he has to spend some time figuring out what his life is and what he wants it to be. That “Captain” rank isn’t quite there anymore.

Based on some of what we’re hearing right now, it does not appear as though there are any plans to rush some of this development alongside. Speaking per TV Guide, here is what executive producer/director Paris Barclay had to say on the subject of Sullivan’s future:

That’s the question he was asking himself in this very first episode. He’s got to find a way. He’s got to find a place to be. He’s got to find a life for himself. He’s got to face the consequences of his actions. And I think the first few episodes of the season are going to be about him navigating that, which is a really interesting story for us, because we do like to really dig into drug addiction and what it means, but it’s also going to really impact both his relationship, his career, and all the people that used to be his team. So his struggle is going to be a large part of the story going forward.

We think that this season is going to have a great opportunity to dive into the worlds of these characters and with that, we hope that they’re patient in furthering things along and moving us from point A to point B. The more discoveries that are made about these people, the better that this show is going to be.

Also, we’re still holding onto hope for Andy and Sullivan. It’s hard to let that go.

Related News – Be sure to get some more details on the next Station 19 episode, as well!

What do you want to see when it comes to Station 19 and Sullivan’s story coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to come back for more insight when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







