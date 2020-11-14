Outlander notes: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish’s honor; Star Force 3!







Welcome to our weekend edition of Outlander notes! As is often the case, we come bearing a couple of updates within this article, but we begin with more good news from Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish.

If you’ve missed some of our other updates this week, the two actors/authors have received countless honors following the release of their book Clanlands. It is on the Best Seller list via both the Sunday Times and the New York Times, and has also done incredibly well on both Amazon and Audible. It’s performed incredibly well, and offered people all over the world a chance to escape from what has been a rather-difficult reality.

Below on Instagram, you can see Sam and Graham celebrate their recent success, but then also introduce a new contest where they will be giving away some signed copies of the book. For more on that, be sure to watch the video and follow along their instructions…

A Star Force 3 is coming!

Just in case you were curious, another edition of the quarantine space saga is coming — one that has featured a number of notable Outlander names in the past including Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and Steven Cree. While we don’t have full details on every cast member as of yet, Cree confirmed recently on Twitter that the first part is in the final stage of post-production. Not only that, but the news is there that there will be two parts. These Star Force videos are delightful, so the more content we get, the happier we’ll be in the end.

Right. Star Force 3 part 1 is in the final stages of post production. Release coming this week. And yes, part 1. There will be a part 2 this time as it’s so epic! #Starforce — Steven Cree (@MrStevenCree) November 14, 2020

