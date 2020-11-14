Power Book II: Ghost episode 6: Who could learn about Tariq’s double life?







Entering Power Book II: Ghost episode 6, we know that there are some more secrets that are going to be unlocked. Tariq St. Patrick, for example, could come dangerously close to his life collapsing around him.

For the time being, one of the things that we’ve seen on the show is that Michael Rainey Jr.’s character is trying to balance out his criminal dealings with Monet and trying to be a student — he’s making it work, but that may not last forever. As a matter of fact, a new trailer signals that he could have some trouble continuing to make this work in the long-term.

Want some more Power Book II: Ghost video discussion right now? Then be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our series playlist. We’ll have some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

So who could be finding out his secret drug operation in the second half of this season? Let’s talk through a few different possibilities right now.

Jabari – This one makes the most sense, given that the trailer suggests that he knows Tariq is up to something. But, he may not have that much leverage to call him out provided that Tariq rats him out when it comes to some of what he’s been up to in secret.

Carrie – She’s emotionally invested in Tariq, and this could be the thing that would really upend her entire perception of him. We don’t think she’s going to find out this season, mostly because she’s got her own trouble elsewhere.

Lauren – Could this happen? To some extent, maybe — she is almost the Angela to Tariq’s Ghost, even if Tariq and Ghost are two different people. We think Tariq may try to hide some of his life from Lauren, but she’s smart — there’s a good chance she’ll figure things out.

Remember that the latest batch of Power Book II: Ghost episodes are set to premiere starting on Sunday, December 6.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







