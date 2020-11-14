The Order canceled at Netflix; creator shares season 3 plan







For everyone out there who was curious in seeing more of The Order at Netflix, we come bearing some bad news. This weekend, it was confirmed that the show was canceled by the streaming provider — now, we have to consider that the end is here.

The news of the series’ cancellation was first confirmed by creator/writer Dennis Heaton on Twitter, where he had the following to say:

For two seasons I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for [Netflix]. It is one of the best experiences of my career. Unfortunately, we aren’t returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching.

So why is the series ending? The easy answer is just that it didn’t perform to what the streaming service wanted it to — that’s not something we like saying, but all signs do currently point in that direction. Netflix does cancel shows with some frequency at this point, mostly because they have so many others that can just slide into that spot. They also have more shows than just about anyone, which means more renewals and cancellations in general. (Of course, Netflix raising prices while also canceling shows doesn’t make for the best optics in the world.)

For those who are wondering a little more of what could’ve been with this series, Heaton also did share a few more details about what the season 3 story would’ve been … at least in terms of Jack and Alyssa:

Jack was totally going to raise Alyssa from the dead, but she was going to come back wrong. Like, Pet Sematary wrong. Probably possessed by Zecchia. And a whole bunch of other corpses were coming back with her.

So yea … you’ll be left to chew on that for probably forever now. Because of complicated streaming rights, it’s hard to see the show returning elsewhere.

What do you think about The Order being canceled at Netflix?

Do you still wish that there was a chance at a season 3 somewhere? Be sure to share below, and also stick around for other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

