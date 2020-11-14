Blue Bloods season 11 premiere photo: Erin’s mystery story







What is going to be coming for Erin Reagan as we move into the Blue Bloods season 11 premiere? There are still questions all about that.

Think about it like this — Bridget Moynahan’s character was not mentioned in the synopsis for the December 4 episode “Triumph Over Trauma.” Yet, we don’t think it comes as a surprise that the writers would want to spotlight her. We’re talking about a foundational person on the show, as well as the only primary Reagan featured who is not a direct member of the NYPD. She may be a prosecutor and fighting on their side often, but not always.

With no real details about Erin’s story, we’re left having to look at the photo above and wondering what is going on here. It clearly feels like a heated discussion, whether it be over a case or something related to policy. There’s no photos showing the face of who she is speaking with, so that part of it remains still a mystery.

We’ve said it before and we’ll continue to say it: We like Blue Bloods the most when they find a way to link some of the Reagan stories together. We know that there’s a lot that the producers try to cram into every episode, and when characters work together, we do think that everyone has a chance to breathe a little bit more. It gives more time for things to develop.

