Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 6: Could John, June leave?







Given everything that John Dorie has gone through on Fear the Walking Dead season 6 so far, we can’t blame him from wanting to high-tail it out of Ginny’s compound. He’s been manipulated and put in terrible positions — the Janis situation in particular comes to mind.

Also, he’s in a spot now where he has back the person he wanted to be around the most in June. Why stay put now? That’s at least his mindset, as in the sneak peek below he has a discussion with June about some other options. It’s a legitimate debate in his mind … but we also have a hard time thinking that this is something that they are really going to end up doing.

What’s going to be happening here? Well, we just have a feeling that a lot of our heroes are going to find an opportunity to eventually reunite by the end of the series … it’s mostly just a matter of when that is going to happen, and what role these two characters could have in trying to make that happen. Clearly, this entire sneak peek is just a reminder of how badly John wants a little bit of an escape and to be happy. With that being said, though, June questions if that is just a temporary fix, and also if it is going to weigh heavily on them that they had a chance to help a lot of other people and didn’t end up ultimately doing it.

Also, what role is Luciana going to have in all of this? We know already that she is going to have a big role in this installment as well … though the specific parameters of this episode remain to be seen.

