The Amazing Race 32 episode 6, 7 preview: The Berlin wall & Kazakhstan







In case you didn’t know, The Amazing Race 32 is going to be giving you a double-dose of new episodes on Wednesday — and unlike the last time they were scheduled, we feel like they both are actually going to air. Isn’t it easy to be excited about that? These are episodes that will kick off in Europe, but eventually travel over to Asia as Kazakhstan becomes a destination for the remaining teams.

Once again, this is where we have to praise The Amazing Race producers for giving us a new country virtually every leg — that is something we saw less of in past seasons, where they would stay in the same place for a little bit longer.

You can see a promo below with a couple of teases, including car trouble for Will & James and a visit to the Berlin Wall. Meanwhile, we’ve also got a couple of synopses that detail some of what’s coming:

“I’m Not Even Walking, I’m Falling” – Teams reach new heights in Berlin, Germany as they walk face-first down the exterior of a building for nearly 200 feet, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.

“Give Me a Beard Bump” – Teams travel to Almaty, Kazakhstan where they brave the cold weather while perfecting a choreographed fight scene and decorating a yurt, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.

In the latter, it seems like we’ve got our first legitimate cold-weather leg of the season! Brace yourselves for that…

