The Blacklist season 8 episode 2 spoilers: What is Katarina’s plan?







As we approach The Blacklist season 8 episode 2, we are seeing our characters in a high-pressure a situation as you are ever going to see. Liz Keen is desperate for answers, just as she is desperate to stop anyone who gets in her way. That means that her relationship with Reddington is in tatters, and things aren’t much better for her and the Task Force.

The title for The Blacklist season 8 episode 2 is “Katarina Rostova: Conclusion.” Consider that more evidence that this is huge. The synopsis below offers a little bit more:

11/20/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : As Liz pushes a source for answers, Red and the Task Force grapple with the implications of her actions. Tensions boil over and a drastic action is taken, which will change Red and Liz’s relationship forever. TV-14

Thanks to the events of tonight’s new episode, one of the things that we do know now is that the source Liz is pushing here is none other than Dom. She helped Katarina effectively kidnap him, and Katarina made it clear that Liz needed to be the one to get the answers she needed.

As for the Task Force, they are in a spot where they need to hunt Liz down. She’s betrayed them and regardless of her reasoning, she still broke the rules and the law. Where do all of them go from here? We would be very-much worried for Dom’s fate at the moment, in addition to the idea that Liz and Reddington may never be the same.

There is one other thing that Liz should ponder over — what is Katarina’s endgame in all of this? Maybe she can prove that she’s not the person running the Sirkorsky Archive, and really just wants to get the kill order off of her back for good. Yet, there could be something more, including a plot for revenge.

