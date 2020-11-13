Chicago Med season 6 episode 2 video: Is Will getting a promotion?







As we prepare ourselves for Chicago Med season 6 episode 2 on NBC next week, we know already a big Will story is ahead.

What’s the central question here? It comes down to whether or not the character is going to be promoted to ED Chief, a role that he hadn’t really thought that much about. Yet, it’s a part that he may be rather good at — he’s obviously dedicated to his patience, and he’s been there for a long time. In a time like this, it’s clear that the hospital needs a reliable presence. It’s something that Will has to think about, but he recognizes in the sneak peek below that there are some other metaphorical fish to fry. In particular, he’s gotta figure out how to help the latest patient.

While we can’t say for sure that Will could be the person announces as ED Chief within this episode, it does seem like Goodwin is going to make a decision. Not only that, but it sounds like not everyone is going to be happy with it in the end. It’d make sense then that Will is picked, given that there would be people who would voice some opposition. He’s far from perfect, and he’s also had his fair share of dust-ups with people over time.

The sneak peek does also reference the pandemic, which is a sign that the show is not going to be abandoning that as a story point completely. They may not focus on it when it comes to every single story, but it will be a part of the narrative in some way.

