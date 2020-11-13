NCIS season 18: New behind-the-scenes Wilmer Valderrama teases







If you are ready for the NCIS season 18 premiere, we know that you’re not alone. The show is back on CBS in a matter of days! You will be venturing back to the past for a good chunk of the premiere, and seeing a lot of action along the way as Gibbs and Fornell team up to find the person responsible for the drug ring we saw play up at the end of season 16.

As exciting as some of the Gibbs/Fornell stuff is going to be, we know already that they won’t be the only characters caught up in the chaos of this episode. After all, we are also going to see an exciting story for Torres, judging from both the photo above and the new behind-the-scenes images shared below by Wilmer Valderrama. NCIS relies on him to be one of the action stars at this point in its run, and with Gibbs preoccupied, we’ll probably continue to see more of that than ever in the early going.

Moving further into the season, we are exciting more layers of Torres as a character to start to be peeled back. Just remember that showrunners Steven D. Binder and Frank Cardea told us that we’ll get a larger glimpse into his home life, and also see him understand more of what happens to the people the team arrests. This is a season of new perspectives, and there is a lot of rich material coming — and it begins Tuesday!

