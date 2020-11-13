The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 6 promo: Betrayal & Battles







Are you ready to see The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 6? We know that there are only a few episodes to go; with that, things have to move very quickly.

Just from the promo below, you can get a reasonably good sense of some of that. This is going to be an action-packed episode that is going to have a lot of dramatic stuff from start to finish — as well as Henry feeling that betrayal is here. (Color us shocked — Henry is upset about something.) Things will start off with a meeting in France, and in true The Spanish Princess fashion, slowly become so much more than that.

Here is one of the largest questions we have to wonder about the remaining episodes of the series: How fast do you really want to move things along? There is a good bit of ground to cover still when it comes to Catherine’s life, and you want to ensure that just about all of it has its proper due … or course however much you want to tell within the frame of this series. This at least seems to be an episode that encapsulates a lot of what this show is, whether it be Catherine’s determination, her frequent frustration at circumstances around her, and the descent of Henry into someone we’ve read quite a bit about in the history books … in addition of course to The Tudors.

Are there some crossing timelines between this show and The Tudors? Sure, but we think what continues to make The Spanish Princess stand out is how we see the story told through the lens of Catherine. You have a perspective that is unique and rather different — plus something we don’t see covered in a number of other shows.

