The Challenge season 36 cast: Survivor, Big Brother alum on board







The Challenge season 36 now officially has the subtitle of Double Agents, and there is also a great cast to go along with it. This is a group that includes favorites from Survivor, Big Brother, and even a former star of America’s Got Talent. Some of them are familiar to longtime fans of the show, whereas some others are brand-new.

Want to get a sense of the whole crew now? Let’s go ahead and share the full roster below.

Anessa Ferreira – The Real World Chicago, plus multiple seasons of The Challenge

Amber Borzotra – Former Big Brother 16 houseguest, and rumored participant for some time on this season’s All-Stars.

Kaycee Clark – Former The Challenge contestant and Big Brother 20 winner.

Josh Martinez – Multi-time The Challenge competitor, in addition to winner of Big Brother 19.

Jay Starrett – Former Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X contestant and The Challenge competitor.

Ashley Mitchell – The Real World: Ex-Plosion alum, who also has some past seasons of The Challenge under his belt.

Big T – Originally from Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands.

Cory Wharton – At this point, we know him more from his time on The Challenge than we do from The Real World, which he was on for some time.

CT Tamburello – He’s won multiple times, and in that way he’s one of the most decorated contestants in the history of the show.

Devin Walker – The Are You the One? alum is still searching for his first win. Will he have a chance to get it here?

Darrell Taylor – Technically, he’s won more on The Challenge than CT … and he’s done it in fewer total seasons.

Fessy Shafaat – You look at the Big Brother alum on paper, and you would think that he would have won the show by now. It just hasn’t happened yet.

Kam Williams – Will this be the chance for the Are You the One? alum to take home the title?

Kyle Christie – The Geordie Shore alum is back for yet another run at this!

Leroy Garrett – He’s been in this world a dozen times, but can the Real World: Las Vegas alum finally take it home?

Nany Gonzalez – She’s been a part of this world as long as Leroy, and is largely looking for the same exact thing.

Nelson Thomas – He’s back, so what will he do the best job at this time around?

Nicole Zanatta – She’s not a rookie, but she may feel like it compared to some other people on the show.

Theresa Gonzalez – She is one of the few contestants on The Challenge who actually originated on The Challenge itself.

Tori Deal – Finally, the Are You the One? alum has made it back onto the show.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Challenge season 36?

