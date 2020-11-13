Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 2 video: Fin’s path forward







Are you curious to learn more news about Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 2? We’re curious about that in terms of the story, but also curious about what the world of the show is going to look like. How long do you reference the global pandemic? That is one question, and to go along with that, you also have the questions as to how many long-term stories you are going to consistently see.

For the time being, what we can say entering the next new installment is simply this: You are going to have a chance to see one story pertaining to Fin return from last season. This is an arc that will revolve, in part, around a lawsuit that he’s set to face off against. Regardless of his opinions towards what happened in the past, he has to be steadfast and firm in this situation. (We’re not going to lie — it’s going to be exciting to see Ice-T get this sort of material right away.)

Below, CarterMatt has the full SVU season 22 episode 2 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

11/19/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Rollins and Kat respond to a dangerous domestic violence call, while Fin gives his deposition in the lawsuit against him. Guest starring Riki Lindhome, Athan Sporek and Jessica Phillips. TV-14

What will make this case stand out for Rollins and Kat? In typical SVU fashion, they aren’t saying a whole lot … but we are hoping that there will be a few signature twists. Above all else, isn’t it just nice to see that the series is back on the air? Even if the stories are true to life, the show is to so many people so familiar — it’s a part of the regular routine.

