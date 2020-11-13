Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 6 video: June’s new journey







Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 6 is poised to be a spotlight a different story than what we’ve seen so far, and it’s certainly welcome. After all, some focus is going to be on June … and also Luciana. Finally, Luciana.

Is there a character more frequently under the radar than her? Think about it. There are huge parts of the series where she seems on the sidelines, but she’s an interesting person within this world. Also, we want to see what her role could now be within the Virginia compound — we’re already seeing some of it for John Dorie. June was brought to him seemingly as a “reward” for his actions, though we’re sure that Virginia is going to want something more in return.

Beyond her being the big bad for this season, we do need to get more of a clear sense of what makes Ginny tick before her time on the show ends. Right now, it seems like she does take most of her power in designating who is good or not good within this world. It’s an interesting sort of presentation of a character, but how innately dangerous is she? How nervous should June be if something goes wrong? We do consider both of these things to be interesting discussion-points in their own right.

Finally, know this — there is only one more episode after this until we are on a midseason hiatus. There’s still a lot of great stuff coming, but we’re not even sure that there is time to get to all of it right now.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead, including details on what’s next

What do you most want to see on Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 6?

Are you happy to get a spotlight on Luciana and June? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







