American Idol 19 promo capitalizes on Gabby Barrett’s success







American Idol is entering its 19th season in the new year, and they still want you to know that they create stars. Even to this day, they are still finding some.

The latest promo for the series aired last night via the CMA Awards, and understandably, it pushed heavily the former contestants who have had some success in the country and country-pop scenes. Sixteen years ago, that contestant was Carrie Underwood, who is indisputably one of the most successful people to ever come out of this show. Meanwhile, the other is Gabby Barrett, who was on the series right after its move to ABC. Barrett has found considerable success with her song “I Hope,” and it makes her one of the more noteworthy alumni from the recent seasons of the show.

While other singing shows out there have tried their best in order to get their best talent to stardom, few have found a way to do it quite like American Idol has. They have just found a way to really tap into the artistry of their contestants, and we think it also helps that it gives them plenty of time to build up followers and for America to know their story. This show tends to be far more contestant-focused, at least from our vantage point, than its rival in The Voice.

