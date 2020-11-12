The Bachelorette spoilers: A WWE / UFC themed group date?







We know that The Bachelorette loves to come up with dates that are super-physical, and basically lead into all-out melees where the guys do battle with each other. We can’t speak to why they love to do this beyond the drama — who thinks that these dates are even remotely romantic? If we were Tayshia Adams, we personally wouldn’t be jumping up-and-down with excitement over seeing guys turn into WWE wrestlers or even mixed-martial artists.

Yet, this seems to be what one of the group dates for Tuesday night’s new episode seems to entail. There will be a WWE and UFC presence there as you see Amy Dumas and Tatiana Suarez try to prepare the guys to enter the ring against each other. Then, chaos unfolds per the synopsis below:

Eight of the men have the opportunity to let off some steam as they prepare for wrestling matches under the guidance of top WWE and UFC fighters Amy Dumas and Tatiana Suarez, respectively. Wells Adams joins Chris Harrison for the commentary as the featured bachelors attempt their takedown moves in front of all the guys not on the group date. The intensity of the bouts ramps up until the main event when two archenemies step into the wrestling cage to settle their differences. When something unforeseen happens, one bold man steps forward to claim the opportunity to battle for Tayshia’s heart. His confidence in and out of the ring impresses the Bachelorette, turning the other men green with envy.

We’ve already seen in the promos for this episode that Noah, a newcomer to the show, could be mixing things up and causing some anger among the other guys. If that happens — well, we wouldn’t say we’d necessarily be shocked.

